Angola's president orders inquiry into stadium stampede that killed 17
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
Oct 27 La Liga top scorers on Thursday. 10 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 9 Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid) 6 Radamel Falcao (Atletico Madrid)
Roberto Soldado (Valencia) 5 Fernando Llorente (Athletic Bilbao)
Juanlu (Levante) 4 Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona)
Xavi (Barcelona)
Miku (Getafe)
Santi Cazorla (Malaga)
Raul Garcia (Osasuna)
Tomer Hemed (Real Mallorca)
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
Imanol Agirretxe (Real Sociedad) 3 David Villa (Barcelona)
Arouna Kone (Levante)
Ruben Suarez (Levante)
Michu (Rayo Vallecano)
Raul Tamudo (Rayo Vallecano)
Sergio Garcia (Espanyol)
Kaka (Real Madrid)
Luis Garcia (Real Zaragoza)
Manu (Sevilla)
Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla)
David Barral (Sporting Gijon)
Giuseppe Rossi (Villarreal) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5