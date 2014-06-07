BARCELONA, June 7 Deportivo La Coruna, with promotion already guaranteed, lost 3-1 at Girona on Saturday to hand Eibar the second division title without kicking a ball.

Eibar, who made certain of going up to the top flight for the first time in their history with two games still to be played, meet Numancia in their final match on Sunday.

It was a dramatic survival act from Girona who moved out of the relegation zone having been encamped there for most of the second half of the season.

Alfredo Ortuno scored from close range before the break and Felipe Sanchon fired home 10 minutes into the second half.

Eloi Amagat added the third after a fine run before Javier Arizmendi pulled a goal back for second-placed Deportivo.

With Barcelona's B team in third spot and unable to go up, it meant there were six sides competing for the four playoff positions with a game to go.

Murcia finished fourth with a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid Castilla, the Bernabeu club's B side who were relegated after slipping into the bottom four.

Also in the playoffs are Sporting Gijon, Las Palmas and Cordoba. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)