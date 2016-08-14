BARCELONA Aug 14 Barcelona took a commanding step towards lifting the Spanish Super Cup after second half strikes from Luis Suarez and Munir El Haddadi sealed a 2-0 win at Sevilla on Sunday.

Suarez, the top scorer in La Liga last season, broke the deadlock against an impressive Sevilla side with a low finish in the 53rd minute and substitute Munir doubled their lead in the tie before Wednesday's second leg at the Nou Camp barely five minutes after coming on.

Despite a bright start, Barca struggled for large periods of the game at the Sanchez Pizjuan and Luis Enrique was forced to make first half substitutions as defender Jeremy Mathieu and midfield maestro Andres Iniesta were forced off with injuries.

With Neymar on Olympic Games duty with Brazil, Luis Enrique fielded Arda Turan behind Lionel Messi and Suarez in an otherwise familiar looking Barca side.

Luis Enrique's opposite number Jorge Sampaoli made his home bow at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium after coming so close to beating Real Madrid to the UEFA Super Cup last week in his first competitive game in charge of Sevilla.