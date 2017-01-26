BARCELONA Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.

Sevilla have 10 days to appeal against the decision to punish the club for chants by some of their supporters during their game with Malaga earlier this season.

"The RFEF's competition committee has rated the violation as very serious and considers that, owing to the fact that successive fines have not managed to eradicate the chanting, another fine will be of no use," the club said in a statement.

"Therefore, it proposes a partial closure of the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium for one game.

Spanish soccer has sought to clamp down on what it deems as unsavoury chanting in games ever since a Deportivo La Coruna supporter was killed by Atletico Madrid fans following violent clashes before a game on Nov. 30 2014.

La Liga publishes a weekly statement compiling offensive chants heard at games and cited Sevilla's game with Malaga, a local derby, in a report in December. The chants highlighted were not of a racist nature.

Sevilla have been punished frequently by the RFEF for offensive chanting by their most vocal supporters, known as the "Biris Norte", and in 2015 were hit with a proposed partial closure of their ground for eight games for incidents in a match against Athletic Bilbao, although it was later reduced to a fine of 75,000 euros ($80,152.50).

The club was also in the spotlight for offensive chants aimed at Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in a King's Cup game on Jan. 12

Earlier this season Sporting Gijon were ordered to close part of their El Molinon stadium for one game as a punishment for racist insults aimed at Athletic Bilbao winger Inaki Williams by a section of their supporters in August. ($1 = 0.9357 euros) (Reporting by Richard Martin,; Editing by Neville Dalton)