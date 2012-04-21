MADRID, April 22 Sevilla's La Liga match at home
to Levante was briefly suspended on Saturday when fans threw
scores of tennis balls onto the pitch in protest over the
kickoff time.
The game at the Sanchez Pizjuan had been moved back to 2230
local time (2030 GMT) because of the 'Clasico' between Barcelona
and Real Madrid that kicked off two-and-a-half hours earlier.
"The match has begun but it has now been suspended because
of the throwing of tennis balls," Levante wrote on their Twitter
feed. "It's a form of protest over the 'Clasico'."
The protest mirrored a similar incident in late 2010 by fans
of FC Basel, who showered the pitch with tennis balls during a
game after the kickoff time was changed to avoid a clash with a
local tennis tournament.
When play resumed, Alvaro Negredo gave Sevilla a 21st-minute
lead, Arouna Kone levelled for the visitors seven minutes later
and Negredo missed a late penalty as the match ended 1-1.
Levante stay fifth on 49 points, two behind Malaga who play
at Osasuna on Monday. Sevilla are sixth on 46 points. Fourth
place offers a Champions League playoff spot.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)