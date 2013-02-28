MADRID Feb 28 Sevilla midfielders Gary Medel and Geoffrey Kondogbia were handed three and four-match bans respectively on Thursday for red cards in their King's Cup semi-final second leg defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Sevilla finished with nine men at the Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday after drawing 2-2, to go out 4-3 on aggregate.

Chile international Medel picked up two yellow cards in the same incident after fouling Atletico striker Diego Costa 14 minutes from time.

He received a one-match ban for the red card, and a further two for what happened after the decision.

"Once sent off, Medel shouted at me in protest and with a threatening attitude," the referee said in his report, which was quoted on the Sevilla website.

"He had to be taken from the field by his colleagues."

French midfielder Kondogbia received a straight red card in time added on for a foul on Costa. He was sent off "for stamping on a rival in his groin, when he was on the ground, during a break in play.

"The player had to be treated and could not return to the field of play because the game ended."

Sevilla said they would appeal the decision on Kondogbia, which would apply to the next four games regardless of competition.

Medel's ban only applies to the King's Cup. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)