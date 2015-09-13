MADRID, Sept 13 Sevilla suffered a blow ahead of Tuesday's Champions League Group D opener at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach when their Portugal goalkeeper Beto was ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Tests conducted on Sunday showed Beto damaged ligaments in his right knee in Friday's 1-1 La Liga draw at Levante as he leaped for the ball near the end of the game, Sevilla said on their website (www.sevillafc.es).

"Medical staff estimate he will be sidelined for between four and six weeks," the Europa League holders added.

Sevilla qualified for the group stage of this season's Champions League by winning the Europa League last term and were drawn in one of the toughest-looking sections with Juventus, Manchester City and Gladbach.

Beto, who also looks certain to miss the trip to last season's beaten finalists Juve at the end of the month, is likely to be replaced in goal by relatively inexperienced Spain keeper Sergio Rico. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Brian Homewood)