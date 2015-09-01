MADRID Sevilla's Portuguese defender Daniel Carrico sustained a thigh injury at the weekend and will be sidelined for around eight weeks, the Europa League holders said on Tuesday.

A scan had shown that Carrico, who has made one appearance for Portugal, damaged a muscle in Sunday's 3-0 La Liga defeat at home to Atletico Madrid, Sevilla said on their website (www.sevillafc.es).

The Andalusian club, who qualified for the Champions League as Europa League winners, were last week drawn in one of the toughest pools with Juventus, Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The 27-year-old Carrico will miss their opening Group C game at home to Gladbach on Sept. 15, as well as the trip to play Juve at the end of the month.

