MADRID Feb 6 Sevilla have sacked coach
Marcelino Garcia after a poor run of games in which they have
slipped down to 11th in the standings, the La Liga club said on
Monday.
Sunday's 2-1 home defeat to struggling Villarreal, who had
not won on the road this season, means Sevilla have not won a
league game since early December.
"Sevilla took the decision to sack first-team coach
Marcelino this morning due to the negative run of results that
has seen them go seven matches without winning and collect only
two points," the Andalucian side said in a statement.
With 26 points from 21 matches, Sevilla are four points
above the relegation places and six adrift of the Champions
League qualification berths.
Marcelino got off to a poor start with Sevilla after
replacing Gregorio Manzano in June, when the UEFA Cup winners in
2006 and 2007 failed to make it past the first hurdle in the
Europa League in August.
They were edged out of the King's Cup by Valencia in the
quarter-finals last month.
No successor has yet been named, but local media were
suggesting former Getafe boss Michel as a possible replacement.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Clare Fallon)