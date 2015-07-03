MADRID, July 3 Europa League champions Sevilla are poised to sign Ukraine winger Yevhen Konoplyanka from Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk as they look to strengthen their forward line for next season's Champions League.

An agreement had been struck with the 25-year-old, who was in the Dnipro side that lost 3-2 to the Spanish side in May's Europa League final, pending a medical and a deal with his club, Sevilla said on their website (www.sevillafc.es) on Friday.

Sevilla did not disclose terms but Spanish media reported Konoplyanka was out of contract with Dnipro at the end of last month and had agreed a four-year deal.

Sevilla, whose second consecutive Europa League triumph earned them a lucrative place in the Champions League group stage for 2015-16, were in the market for a forward after their Colombia striker Carlos Bacca joined AC Milan on Thursday.

They have also moved to shore up their defence by signing French centre back Adil Rami from the Serie A side.

Sevilla have outperformed in recent years for a club with relatively modest resources, finishing fifth in La Liga last term behind champions Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia.

Their latest triumph in Europe's second-tier club competition was a record fourth following their victories in 2006 and 2007 when it was called the UEFA Cup. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)