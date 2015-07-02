MADRID, July 2 Europa League winners Sevilla have agreed terms to sign French defender Adil Rami from AC Milan, the Spanish club said on their website.

The 29-year-old joined Milan on loan in January 2014 after falling out of favour at Sevilla's La Liga rivals Valencia and the move was later made permanent.

However, Rami had a frustrating, injury-hampered season, starting only 18 Serie A matches for Milan who failed to qualify for Europe.

Sevilla said Rami still has to undergo a medical and that "If everything goes as predicted, his contract will be for four seasons."

A tough-tackling defender who is strong in the air, Rami made the last of his 26 appearances for France in 2013.

Valencia opened disciplinary proceedings against Rami after he criticised then-coach Miroslav Djukic and his team mates in an interview with Spanish radio and he was suspended for a week without pay.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)