BARCELONA Jan 2 Former Manchester City starlet Denis Suarez, now flourishing at Sevilla, believes he was too young to make the most of his chance in the Premier League.

City have pumped 200 million pounds ($308 million) into a new academy and training complex, but Suarez was a promising youth player who chose to leave due to limited first-team opportunities.

Suarez, now 20, is in the first season of a two-year loan deal from Barcelona and, given the chance to show off his attacking flair, has become a favourite with the Sevilla crowd.

His dribbling and passing skills have made him an integral part of the Andalusian side, who lie sixth in La Liga and are pushing for a European place.

A jewel in Celta Vigo's youth ranks, Suarez was chased by a number of top European clubs before he decided to join City in 2011, aged 17.

But City's big-spending meant opportunities for young players were slim and after a couple of seasons in which he made less than handful of first-team appearances he signed for Barcelona.

"I am now having the continuity that I need and I am having a good season," Suarez told Reuters.

"City is a club which is growing and it was a great opportunity for me to go there but I was too young when I went to Manchester to really take advantage.

"I was there for two years and I have no real regrets about what happened.

"It was the right decision to move there so as to have a new experience in a different culture. Who knows one day I may go back.

"(Roberto) Mancini was the manager when I signed and I think he is a great coach who has had a lot of success and he gave me my debut. The problem was that there were good players ahead of me like (David) Silva and (Samir) Nasri who had already won a lot."

LESS PHYSICAL

Suarez feels that now the Premier League is less physical it is a good place for Spanish players to thrive in.

"I had a great time in Manchester and the only problem was the weather," he said.

"I like English football a lot with the full stadiums and the atmosphere.

"English football is becoming more technical and so players like Silva, Cesc (Fabregas) and (Santi) Cazorla are doing very well."

Suarez became good friends with Silva during his time in England.

"I think City are now signing fewer players and giving young players more of a chance," he said.

"I went to Barcelona and there it was very different. I don't think any other club trains the same way as they do, although City are technically strong and Pellegrini likes to play a passing game."

After a season with the Barcelona B team, Suarez moved out on loan to Sevilla but there is a chance that he could be recalled early due to the transfer ban imposed on the Catalan club.

"I am concentrating on Sevilla at the moment and we are fighting for a top-six finish," Suarez said.

"I am enjoying my football here and we will see in the future if I go back to Barca or not." (Editing by Ed Osmond)