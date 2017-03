BARCELONA Aug 25 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was handed an eight-match touchline ban by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Monday following his dismissal and angry reaction in the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid last Friday.

The Argentine was sanctioned with four games for slapping the fourth official on the back of the head after his first-half dismissal, two for protesting, one for applauding the decision and another for giving instructions to the team from the stands.

Atletico won the two-legged tie 2-1 on aggregate. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Justin Palmer)