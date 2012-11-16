Soccer-Genoa sack coach Juric, appoint Mandorlini
Feb 20 Genoa have sacked coach Ivan Juric after a 5-0 away defeat on Sunday to last-placed Pescara and replaced him with Andrea Mandorlini, the Serie A club said on its website.
MADRID Nov 16 Real Sociedad's Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has agreed a two-year contract extension which ties him until 2017, the Spanish club said in a statement on Friday.
"They have a project for the future which I want to be a part of and I'm very grateful," Bravo told a news conference on Friday. "It would be a dream to be able to stay here until I retire."
Bravo, 29, joined the San Sebastian-based side from Colo Colo in 2006 and has captained his country while winning more than 60 international caps.
He has been out of action since fracturing a bone in his right arm in September, but returned to training with the squad this week and could reclaim the number one jersey in their next La Liga outing at home against Rayo Vallecano on Monday.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Julien Pretot)
Feb 20 Genoa have sacked coach Ivan Juric after a 5-0 away defeat on Sunday to last-placed Pescara and replaced him with Andrea Mandorlini, the Serie A club said on its website.
BARCELONA, Feb 20 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta and the club's president have rallied behind coach Luis Enrique after fans vented their frustration at a tough week with boos during their 2-1 home win in La Liga on Sunday.
CAIRO, Feb 20 Egypt's top court upheld death sentences for 10 men on Monday for their part in Egypt's worst violence at a football stadium, in which more than 70 fans were killed in February 2012.