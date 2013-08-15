MADRID Aug 15 Real Sociedad have agreed to take midfielder Esteban Granero from Queens Park Rangers on loan for the season with an option to make the move permanent next June, the La Liga club said in a statement on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Spaniard, who joined QPR from Real Madrid last year and made 28 appearances in all competitions for the club, passed a medical in London earlier in the day and will be presented at the Anoeta stadium on Friday.

The San Sebastian-based side finished fourth last season to earn a place in the Champions League playoffs and host Olympique Lyonnais in the first leg next Tuesday.

Sociedad welcome Getafe, another of Granero's former clubs, in their La Liga opener on Saturday.

QPR said on their website (www.qpr.co.uk) that the Granero deal was subject to international clearance. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris)