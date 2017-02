MADRID, July 4 Real Sociedad have reached an agreement to take defender Jose Angel on loan again from AS Roma for next season, the Spanish club said in a statement on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard played 11 league games for the San Sebastian-based club last term helping them to a fourth-place finish and a berth in the Champions League playoffs, which are scheduled for the last two weeks in August.

Sociedad were the first La Liga side to return for pre-season training when they gathered on Wednesday. The new league season kicks off on the weekend of August 17-18. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris)