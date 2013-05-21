MADRID May 21 Real Sociedad coach Philippe Montanier has told the La Liga club he does not want to extend his contract beyond the end of this season, amid reports the Frenchman is poised to join Stade Rennes.

"The first-team coach Philippe Montanier has informed Real Sociedad of his decision to reject the offer of a contract extension," Sociedad said in a statement on their website (www.realsociedad.com) on Tuesday.

"Therefore he will leave the club at the end of the 2012-13 season when his contract end."

Sociedad are fourth in the standings and close to securing a place in Champions League qualifying for next season.

They said they would focus solely on their remaining two games, at home to Real Madrid on Sunday and at Deportivo La Coruna the following weekend.

"For that reason, Real Sociedad will make an announcement on this issue after the two remaining games," the club added.

Reports in Spain and France have said Montanier will replace Rennes coach Frederic Antonetti, who has announced he is stepping down.

