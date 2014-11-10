MADRID Nov 10 Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has agreed to take over as coach of Real Sociedad until 30 June 2016, the La Liga club said on its website on Monday.

Moyes, 51, replaces Jagoba Arrasate, who was sacked by the San Sebastian-based club on Nov. 2 after a poor start to the season.