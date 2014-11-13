SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain Nov 13 New Real Sociedad coach David Moyes believes taking over at the Basque club represents the biggest challenge of his career and said he was itching to show what he can do as he seeks to restore his tattered reputation.

Moyes agreed this week to replace Jagoba Arrasate at San Sebastian-based Sociedad, the Scot's first job since his failed stint at Manchester United ended in April, and he told his debut news conference on Thursday he had turned down several offers from Premier League sides to move to Spain.

Arrasate was sacked this month after the club, whose main goal each season is to secure a lucrative berth in European competition, made a poor start to their La Liga campaign and they are 15th after 11 matches.

"Every one you do is a big challenge but I believe this is," Moyes, who has a contract until the end of next season, said when asked if his new role was the biggest test of his career.

"I've had several offers from the Premier League, I've spoken to several clubs in different countries but the only place that has tugged at the heart strings and made me think this is the right club is Sociedad," added the 51-year-old.

"I think at the present time you could say it (La Liga) is the best league in the world.

"I think at the moment it's overtaken the Premiership because of the quality of the players and the teams.

"Also, it's always been a big ambition of mine to manage abroad. I've always felt that to be completely fulfilled as a coach you need to make sure you've tried all the cultures and look to enhance yourself.

"I feel that at the stage I am at just now it's the right time. I'm well rested, I've had six months off and I've got to say I'm raring to go."

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)