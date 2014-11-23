MADRID Nov 23 David Moyes was disappointed with the second-half performance of his Real Sociedad players in Saturday's drab 0-0 draw at Deportivo La Coruna but the Scot said he nonetheless enjoyed his La Liga coaching debut.

Former Manchester United and Everton manager Moyes took over this month at San Sebastian-based Sociedad and the match at Depor's Riazor stadium in rainy Galicia was his first taste of Spanish top-flight competition.

Sociedad created some decent chances in the first half but Depor had the upper hand in the second and the visitors were ultimately fortunate to come away with a point.

They are 14th after 12 matches with a mere 10 points and only two victories to their name.

"I really enjoyed it, I was really looking forward to managing in La Liga," Moyes said at a news conference.

"I was disappointed with the second half," he added.

"I thought we had done enough in the first half to be in the lead but we started the second half slowly and we gave away possession far too easily and too many times.

"They were the better team in the second half but I thought we were the better team in the first."

Moyes, who has only just started learning Spanish and was speaking through an interpreter, said it was going to take time for him to get to know the Sociedad players and begin to make his mark on the Basque club.

"I don't know the players well enough to give a comprehensive view on all of them yet," he said.

"It will take some time but hopefully we can see some quick results and some improvement in the team over the coming months.

"Overall I was really pleased with how the players went about it, I thought their attitude was very good tonight.

"I wasn't happy with just a point, I want to win. But in the end maybe a draw was a fair result." (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)