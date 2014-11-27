MADRID Nov 27 David Moyes wants "excitement, speed and commitment" from his players when the former Manchester United and Everton manager makes his home debut as Real Sociedad coach in Friday's La Liga game against Elche.

Moyes took charge of the team for the first time in an uninspiring 0-0 draw at promoted Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday and the Elche match is a chance for struggling Sociedad to give their fans something to cheer about and begin the task of climbing up the table from 16th place.

"I'm looking forward to a big crowd and a good atmosphere and I hope the supporters get right behind the team," Moyes told a news conference previewing the clash at Sociedad's Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian.

"What I really want (from the team)? Exciting, fast, speed in their play, committed and showing how determined they are to play well for the club," added the Scot.

"Can I get all this in the first game at home? I don't know but that is what I want.

"I want a good team performance but more important I want three points."

Moyes reiterated that he will need time to make his mark on the Basque club, the 51-year-old's first coaching job since his failed stint at United ended in April.

"We can't make big changes just now but I do think the players are really, really focused, really interested in their work and wanting to get better," he said.

"It gives me a lot of hope and a lot of faith that the players are trying very hard to improve in every training session.

"I am still assessing the group. I have seen one game so it's going to take time." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)