MADRID Aug 29 Roberto Soldado's two-year stint at English club Tottenham Hotspur was widely considered a failure but the former Spain forward appears to have rediscovered his scoring touch on his return to La Liga with Villarreal.

Soldado struck in the Europa League participants' 1-1 draw at Real Betis on the opening weekend of the season and was also on target in Friday's 3-1 comeback win at home to Espanyol.

The 30-year-old, who last played for Spain in September 2013, his 12th appearance, joined Tottenham from Valencia but only managed 16 goals in 76 games for the London club.

Villarreal's assistant coach Ruben Uria said after Friday's match that with Soldado, Congo forward Cedric Bakambu, who netted a double against Espanyol, and Brazilian Leo Baptistao, the club had plenty of talent up front to help them in their Europa League campaign.

"The club made a big effort too look for players with finishing ability," Uria told reporters.

"I think that right now we have three forwards of a very high level and we have to make sure they adapt as soon as possible," he added. "Villarreal showed it has firepower in attack."

Villarreal were drawn in Europa League Group E with Viktoria Plzen, Rapid Vienna and Dinamo Minsk. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)