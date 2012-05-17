MADRID May 17 Relegated Sporting Gijon have parted company with former Spain coach Javier Clemente after three months and appointed Manolo Sanchez in his place for next season, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

"With the season at an end, Javier Clemente has ended his relationship with Sporting Gijon," the north-coast side said in a statement.

"The club wishes to express its appreciation for the work done, in which he has deposited all his strength, tenacity and knowledge."

Sporting turned to Clemente in February after sacking long-standing coach Manuel Preciado and deciding against promoted Inaki Tejada who had held the post for two weeks.

Gijon were 19th in the 20-team standings, and were still there last weekend when a 1-0 defeat at Malaga confirmed their descent into the second division.

The outspoken Clemente, 62, has a vast range of experience having managed clubs such as Athletic Bilbao, whom he led to two league titles in the 1980s, Atletico Madrid and Espanyol. He has also coached Serbia and Cameroon. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Clare Fallon)