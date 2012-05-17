MADRID May 17 Relegated Sporting Gijon have
parted company with former Spain coach Javier Clemente after
three months and appointed Manolo Sanchez in his place for next
season, the Spanish club said on Thursday.
"With the season at an end, Javier Clemente has ended his
relationship with Sporting Gijon," the north-coast side said in
a statement.
"The club wishes to express its appreciation for the work
done, in which he has deposited all his strength, tenacity and
knowledge."
Sporting turned to Clemente in February after sacking
long-standing coach Manuel Preciado and deciding against
promoted Inaki Tejada who had held the post for two weeks.
Gijon were 19th in the 20-team standings, and were still
there last weekend when a 1-0 defeat at Malaga confirmed their
descent into the second division.
The outspoken Clemente, 62, has a vast range of experience
having managed clubs such as Athletic Bilbao, whom he led to two
league titles in the 1980s, Atletico Madrid and Espanyol. He has
also coached Serbia and Cameroon.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Clare Fallon)