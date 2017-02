MADRID Feb 7 Struggling Sporting Gijon have made Inaki Tejada their coach until the end of the season, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.

Tejada, 46, had been assistant to Manuel Preciado, who was sacked last week. He was promoted on a temporary basis to take charge of last Sunday's La Liga match at home to Osasuna which they drew 1-1.

Sporting are 19th in the 20-team standings with 19 points from 21 matches, and are four points from safety. Tejada's next match is away at Valencia on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)