MADRID Nov 9 Juan Mata was recalled to the Spain squad on Friday in one of several changes announced by coach Vicente del Bosque for next week's friendly in Panama.

Chelsea forward Mata was a member of the Spain team who won Euro 2012, coming off the bench in the final to net the last goal in their 4-0 triumph over Italy.

Mata was also a member of Spain's disappointing team at the London Olympics but, despite an impressive start to the season for his club, was left out of the next three squads.

The 24-year-old missed the friendlies against Puerto Rico and Saudi Arabia, and their opening World Cup qualifiers against Georgia, Belarus and France.

Del Bosque also omitted stalwarts Gerard Pique, Xavi, Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres while giving Athletic Bilbao's attacking midfielder Markel Susaeta and Barcelona defender Martin Montoya opportunities.

The world and European champions take on Panama in the Rommel Fernandez stadium on Nov. 14.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Victor Valdes (Barcelona).

Defenders: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Raul Albiol (Real Madrid), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Martin Montoya (Barcelona), Javi Martinez (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Benat Etxebarria (Real Betis)

Forwards: Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Pedro (Barcelona), Markel Susaeta (Athletic Bilbao), Roberto Soldado (Valencia), David Villa (Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea).

