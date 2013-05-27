MADRID May 27 Goalkeeper Iker Casillas and striker Fernando Torres returned to the Spain squad as coach Vicente del Bosque named a provisional 26-man group on Monday for next month's Confederations Cup in Brazil.

The list will be cut back to 23 after the final round of La Liga matches next weekend.

The world and European champions have two friendlies in the United States before heading to Brazil, against Haiti in Miami on June 8 and against Ireland in New York three days later.

For the Confederations Cup, Spain have been drawn in Group B with Uruguay, Tahiti and Nigeria and they open the tournament in Recife on June 16 against the 2011 Copa America winners.

The eight-nation warm up event for next year's World Cup runs from June 15 to 30.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Victor Valdes (Barcelona), Pepe Reina (Liverpool)

Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Ignacio Monreal (Arsenal), Raul Albiol (Real Madrid), Javi Garcia (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Javi Martinez (Bayern Munich), Xavi (Barcelona), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Benat Etxebarria (Real Betis)

Forwards: Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona), David Villa (Barcelona), David Silva (Manchester City), Roberto Soldado (Valencia), Pedro (Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Fernando Torres (Chelsea). (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)