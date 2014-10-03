* Forward, left back make first appearance in Spain squad

* Striker Costa also included despite Chelsea protests (Adds quotes, squad list)

MADRID Oct 3 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has called up forward Rodrigo and left back Juan Bernat for the first time for the holders' Euro 2016 Group C qualifiers away to Slovakia and Luxembourg next week.

Brazil-born Rodrigo, 23, who played for Real Madrid and Spain at youth level and is a cousin of Bayern Munich's Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, has just started a one-year loan at Valencia from Benfica.

He holds the record for the fastest hat-trick for Spain, scored in a five-minute spell in an under-21 game against Denmark in October 2012.

The 21-year-old Bernat left Valencia in the close season to join Bayern, where he has become a fixture in Spanish coach Pep Guardiola's side.

"Bernat is coming for his characteristics, for everything he does on the left wing, both in defence and going forward," Del Bosque told a news conference.

"Rodrigo is also playing on the wing and as a second forward and the two should be part of the national team for many years to come," he added.

Del Bosque also selected Chelsea striker Diego Costa despite recent suggestions from manager Jose Mourinho that he needed to limit his playing time due to injury problems.

"We believe he (Costa) is fine," Del Bosque said.

"He is playing all the games (at Chelsea) and if we felt he wasn't in good enough shape we wouldn't force it.

"That's why we have doctors, who are the ones who tell us if he is fine or not."

Spain, who will be chasing a third consecutive continental crown in France in two years' time assuming they make it through the group, opened their qualifying campaign with a 5-1 success at home to Macedonia.

They play Slovakia in Zilina on Oct. 9 and take on Luxembourg in Luxembourg City three days later. Group C also includes Ukraine and Belarus.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), David De Gea (Manchester United), Kike Casilla (Espanyol)

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Raul Albiol (Napoli), Juanfran Torres (Atletico Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Juan Bernat (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ander Iturraspe (Athletic Bilbao), David Silva (Manchester City), Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Raul Garcia (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Diego Costa (Chelsea), Pedro Rodriguez (Barcelona), Rodrigo (Valencia), Paco Alcacer (Valencia) (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Patrick Johnston and Martyn Herman)