MADRID Nov 6 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has recalled controversial forward Diego Costa for friendlies against England and Belgium this month.

Costa, criticised for his conduct with his English club Chelsea and lack of form for the Spain side, had been left out for the previous game, a Euro 2016 qualifier against Ukraine.

Brazilian-born Costa has scored only one goal, in a Euro qualifier against Luxemburg, in nine games for Spain after choosing to switch allegiance.

He had previously made two substitute appearances for Brazil, both in friendlies

The European champions host England in Alicante on Nov. 13 and visit Belgium in Brussels four days later.

Squad - Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Porto), David De Gea (Manchester United), Sergio Rico (Sevilla)

Defenders: Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Mario Gaspar (Villarreal), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Marc Bartra (Barcelona), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Mikel San Jose (Athletic Bilbao), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), Isco (Real Madrid), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Thiago, Nolito (Celta Vigo).

Forwards: Pedro (Chelsea), Juan Mata (Manchester United), Paco Alcacer, Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Diego Costa (Chelsea)