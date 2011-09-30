MADRID, Sept 30 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque
has called up Valencia fullback Jordi Alba for the first time
for next month's Euro 2012 qualifiers in Czech Republic and at
home to Scotland.
The zippy 22-year-old, who normally plays on the left, has
proved his ability in defence and attack for his club and shown
consistency for Spain's junior teams, Del Bosque told a news
conference on Friday.
"He is on good form and we want to have a closer look at
him," said the former Real Madrid coach.
"We want to gather as much information as we can as we
prepare for the European Championship so we make as few errors
as possible."
Del Bosque has the luxury of being able to experiment as the
holders have already qualified for next year's finals in Ukraine
and Poland with two games to spare and top Group I with a
perfect 18 points from six matches.
The Czechs are second on 10 points and Scotland third on
eight, with both nations still in with a chance of qualifying.
The Scots need three more points from their trips to
Liechtenstein and Spain than the Czechs manage at home to the
world champions and in Lithuania.
Spain's game against the Czechs is in Prague on Oct. 7 and
the match against Scotland in Alicante four days later.
Del Bosque's 23-man squad contains nine Barcelona players
including club captain Carles Puyol and his partner in central
defence Gerard Pique.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Victor Valdes
(Barcelona), Pepe Reina (Liverpool)
Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real
Madrid), Raul Albiol (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona),
Carles Puyol (Barcelona), Jordi Alba (Valencia)
Midfielders: Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Cesc
Fabregas(Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla
(Malaga), Thiago Alcantara (Barcelona), Xavi (Barcelona), Javi
Martinez (Athletic Bilbao)
Forwards: David Silva (Manchester City), David Villa
(Barcelona), Pedro (Barcelona), Fernando Torres (Chelsea),
Fernando Llorente (Athletic Bilbao), Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla),
Juan Mata (Chelsea).
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)