MADRID May 26 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has called up Sevilla midfielder Aleix Vidal and goalkeeper Sergio Rico for the first time for the holders' Euro 2016 qualifier away to Belarus next month.

Vidal and Rico join Sevilla team mate Vitolo in the squad for the match in Borisov on June 14, reward for the Europa League champions' fine season.

Unai Emery's side have again reached the final of the continent's second-tier club competition and will play Ukraine's Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in the showpiece in Warsaw on Wednesday.

With five matches played, Spain are second in Euro 2016 qualification Group C on 12 points, three behind leaders Slovakia, who beat them 2-1 in Zilina in October, and three ahead of third-placed Ukraine.

Spain host Slovakia in September in a match that could decide who qualifies for the tournament in France next year as group winners.

Del Bosque's latest 24-man squad will meet up in Madrid on June 8 and will play a friendly against Costa Rica in Leon three days later before travelling to Belarus.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), David De Gea (Manchester United), Sergio Rico (Sevilla)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Marc Bartra (Barcelona), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Juan Bernat (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Mikel San Jose (Athletic Bilbao), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), David Silva (Manchester City), Vitolo (Sevilla), Isco (Real Madrid), Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea), Aleix Vidal (Sevilla)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Pedro (Barcelona), Nolito (Celta Vigo), Paco Alcacer (Valencia) (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)