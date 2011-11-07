MADRID Nov 7 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has
recalled Sevilla winger Jesus Navas for the world and European
champions' friendlies against England at Wembley on Saturday and
in Costa Rica three days later.
Navas, 25, played in last year's World Cup final and was
involved in the build-up to Andres Iniesta's dramatic winning
goal but has not featured since a 2-1 win over Czech Republic in
a Euro 2012 qualifier in March.
Del Bosque's 23-man squad, announced at a news conference on
Monday, contains eight Barcelona players and five from the
Spanish and European champions' great rivals Real Madrid.
Spain qualified for Euro 2012 by finishing top of their
group last month.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Victor Valdes
(Barcelona), Pepe Reina (Liverpool)
Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real
Madrid), Raul Albiol (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona),
Carles Puyol (Barcelona), Jordi Alba (Valencia), Ignacio Monreal
(Malaga)
Midfielders: Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Cesc Fabregas
(Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla
(Malaga), Xavi (Barcelona), Javi Martinez (Athletic Bilbao),
Andres Iniesta (Barcelona)
Forwards: David Silva (Manchester City), David Villa
(Barcelona), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Fernando Llorente
(Athletic Bilbao), Juan Mata (Chelsea), Jesus Navas (Sevilla)
