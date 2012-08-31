MADRID Aug 31 Spain's all-time leading scorer
David Villa was recalled to the squad by Vicente del Bosque on
Friday for their opening 2014 World Cup qualifying matches.
Villa, who has scored 51 goals in 82 games for Spain, broke
his left leg while playing with Barcelona at the Club World Cup
last December and missed eight months of action including the
national team's Euro 2012 triumph.
The world and European champions play a friendly against
Saudi Arabia in Pontevedra, north-west Spain, on Sept. 7 and
four days later travel to Tbilisi, Georgia to play their opening
group game on the road to Brazil.
Del Bosque published the list on the federation website and
did not give the habitual news conference as he was in Monaco to
watch the European Super Cup between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea
on Friday evening.
Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Pepe Reina
(Liverpool), Victor Valdes (Barcelona).
Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real
Madrid), Raul Albiol (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona),
Ignacio Monreal (Malaga), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Jordi Alba
(Barcelona).
Midfielders: Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Sergio Busquets
(Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona)
Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Benat Etxebarria (Real Betis), Xavi
(Barcelona).
Forwards: David Silva (Manchester City), Jesus Navas
(Sevilla), Pedro (Barcelona), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Roberto
Soldado (Valencia), David Villa (Barcelona).
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Patrick JOhnston)