MADRID Aug 31 Spain's all-time leading scorer David Villa was recalled to the squad by Vicente del Bosque on Friday for their opening 2014 World Cup qualifying matches.

Villa, who has scored 51 goals in 82 games for Spain, broke his left leg while playing with Barcelona at the Club World Cup last December and missed eight months of action including the national team's Euro 2012 triumph.

The world and European champions play a friendly against Saudi Arabia in Pontevedra, north-west Spain, on Sept. 7 and four days later travel to Tbilisi, Georgia to play their opening group game on the road to Brazil.

Del Bosque published the list on the federation website and did not give the habitual news conference as he was in Monaco to watch the European Super Cup between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea on Friday evening.

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Pepe Reina (Liverpool), Victor Valdes (Barcelona).

Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Raul Albiol (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Ignacio Monreal (Malaga), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Midfielders: Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona) Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Benat Etxebarria (Real Betis), Xavi (Barcelona).

Forwards: David Silva (Manchester City), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Pedro (Barcelona), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Roberto Soldado (Valencia), David Villa (Barcelona). (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Patrick JOhnston)