Jan 23 Denmark defender Kris Stadsgaard will leave Spanish La Liga outfit Malaga after both sides agreed to cancel his contract, the club said in a statement on Monday.

Stadsgaard joined Malaga in 2010 and went on to play 25 games last season, scoring one goal.

He has yet to feature this term and the club announced that his contract, which would have run to the end of the 2012/13 season, had been terminated.

Danish and Spanish media have reported that the centre back is in Denmark to negotiate with champions FC Copenhagen.

