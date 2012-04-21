April 21 Stats from Saturday's La Liga match
between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Nou Camp.
Fulltime stats
* Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 2: Barcelona's streak of 34
successive La Liga home matches without defeat is over.
* Their undefeated home run of 54 in official matches (all
competitions) is over.
* Real Madrid have set a single season La Liga scoring
record with their 108th and 109th goal.
* Cristiano Ronaldo extends the individual season record to
42 goals. Ronaldo also scores his 54th official goal of the
season, setting a new personal record.
In-game stats
* Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 54th official goal of the
season, breaking his personal record from last year.
* Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 2: Cristiano Ronaldo sets a La
Liga record by scoring his 42nd of the season.
* Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 1: Alexis Sanchez with the
equalizer. He also scored in the first leg at Bernabeu. Jeffren
was the last Barca substitute to score in a La Liga Clasico (29
Nov 2010).
* The last season in which both Clasicos in La Liga resulted
in away victories was also the last season in which neither Real
Madrid nor FC Barcelona won La Liga. Valencia CF managed that
feat in 2003/2004.
* Barcelona are undefeated in their last 34 La Liga home
matches (31 victories, three draws, zero defeats) after losing
their home opener 2-0 to Hercules last season.
* Jose Mourinho is coaching in his 10th Clasico and he has
won only one of the previous nine (four draws and five defeats),
emerging victorious in the 2010/2011 King's Cup final, 1-0 at
Valencia's Mestalla stadium. Mourinho's Real has been outscored
21-11 in those nine matches.
* Barcelona 0 Real Madrid 1 halftime: The last time Real
Madrid led at halftime in a Clasico match at the Nou Camp they
won the match (1-0 on Dec. 23 2007). That was also their last
victory at Barcelona.
* Barcelona have won four La Liga matches this season after
trailing (in each case trailing by 1-0).
* Real Madrid also went in front in the reverse fixture
against Barcelona, only to lose by 3-1.
* Barcelona 0 Real Madrid 1: That is the record. 108 goals
in a La Liga season is a new single season record. Sami Khedira
with his first career goal in a Clasico.
Pre-match stats
* In 218 official matches between these two sides, the
head-to-head record is perfectly balanced. Both sides have won
86 encounters each and there have been 46 draws.
* If Barcelona win tonight, they will be leading the series
of official La Liga encounters (deadlocked at 86-46-86
currently) for the first time in 80 years. They led it as
recently as January 1932, when their last lead in the
head-to-head was taken away by Real Madrid.
* Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both scored 41 La
Liga goals this season and have both broken the single season
record of 40 goals established by Ronaldo last season. The
Portuguese has become the only player that has scored at least
40 in successive league seasons in one of Europe's top five
leagues.
* Lionel Messi has scored 63 official goals this season,
four shy of Gerd Muller's single season record for a European
club (67 for Bayern Munich in 1972/73).
* Of their 57 official matches this season, Lionel Messi has
played in 53, at least five more than any of his teammates. He
missed both cup matches against Hospitalet, the final group
stage match in the Champions League (v BATE Borisov) and missed
the March 3 La Liga match against Sporting Gijon due to
suspension.
* Barcelona are undefeated in league matches at home this
season. In 16 La Liga matches at the Nou Camp in 2011/2012 they
have won 15 and drawn one. Sevilla (0-0 on 22 October) were the
only visitors to escape defeat so far. Barca have outscored
their guests 64-8 this season in the league
* Both teams lost in the Champions League in midweek. The
last time the two entered a Clasico match each on the back of
defeats was going into the second leg of the CL semi-finals (May
3, 2011) last season. The two had lost in La Liga on April 30,
2011, Barcelona 2-1 away against Real Sociedad and Real Madrid
3-2 at home against Real Zaragoza.
* Barcelona have trailed Real Madrid by as many as 10 points
this season. If three points would have been awarded for a
victory always, the last time such a big deficit was erased was
in 1991/1992 when Barcelona trailed Madrid by 13 (recalculated)
after 14 matchdays and won the championship at season's end. So,
20 years ago.
* Barcelona are hoping to win their fourth successive La
Liga crown, a feat established only once in club history. The
legendary 'Dream Team' of the early 1990s (1991-1994) managed
that and Pep Guardiola was a part of that team as a player. The
record for most successive La Liga championships is five and was
established on two occasions by Real Madrid (1961-1965 and
1986-1990).
