April 21 Stats from Saturday's La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Nou Camp.

Fulltime stats

* Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 2: Barcelona's streak of 34 successive La Liga home matches without defeat is over.

* Their undefeated home run of 54 in official matches (all competitions) is over.

* Real Madrid have set a single season La Liga scoring record with their 108th and 109th goal.

* Cristiano Ronaldo extends the individual season record to 42 goals. Ronaldo also scores his 54th official goal of the season, setting a new personal record.

In-game stats

* Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 54th official goal of the season, breaking his personal record from last year.

* Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 2: Cristiano Ronaldo sets a La Liga record by scoring his 42nd of the season.

* Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 1: Alexis Sanchez with the equalizer. He also scored in the first leg at Bernabeu. Jeffren was the last Barca substitute to score in a La Liga Clasico (29 Nov 2010).

* The last season in which both Clasicos in La Liga resulted in away victories was also the last season in which neither Real Madrid nor FC Barcelona won La Liga. Valencia CF managed that feat in 2003/2004.

* Barcelona are undefeated in their last 34 La Liga home matches (31 victories, three draws, zero defeats) after losing their home opener 2-0 to Hercules last season.

* Jose Mourinho is coaching in his 10th Clasico and he has won only one of the previous nine (four draws and five defeats), emerging victorious in the 2010/2011 King's Cup final, 1-0 at Valencia's Mestalla stadium. Mourinho's Real has been outscored 21-11 in those nine matches.

* Barcelona 0 Real Madrid 1 halftime: The last time Real Madrid led at halftime in a Clasico match at the Nou Camp they won the match (1-0 on Dec. 23 2007). That was also their last victory at Barcelona.

* Barcelona have won four La Liga matches this season after trailing (in each case trailing by 1-0).

* Real Madrid also went in front in the reverse fixture against Barcelona, only to lose by 3-1.

* Barcelona 0 Real Madrid 1: That is the record. 108 goals in a La Liga season is a new single season record. Sami Khedira with his first career goal in a Clasico.

Pre-match stats

* In 218 official matches between these two sides, the head-to-head record is perfectly balanced. Both sides have won 86 encounters each and there have been 46 draws.

* If Barcelona win tonight, they will be leading the series of official La Liga encounters (deadlocked at 86-46-86 currently) for the first time in 80 years. They led it as recently as January 1932, when their last lead in the head-to-head was taken away by Real Madrid.

* Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both scored 41 La Liga goals this season and have both broken the single season record of 40 goals established by Ronaldo last season. The Portuguese has become the only player that has scored at least 40 in successive league seasons in one of Europe's top five leagues.

* Lionel Messi has scored 63 official goals this season, four shy of Gerd Muller's single season record for a European club (67 for Bayern Munich in 1972/73).

* Of their 57 official matches this season, Lionel Messi has played in 53, at least five more than any of his teammates. He missed both cup matches against Hospitalet, the final group stage match in the Champions League (v BATE Borisov) and missed the March 3 La Liga match against Sporting Gijon due to suspension.

* Barcelona are undefeated in league matches at home this season. In 16 La Liga matches at the Nou Camp in 2011/2012 they have won 15 and drawn one. Sevilla (0-0 on 22 October) were the only visitors to escape defeat so far. Barca have outscored their guests 64-8 this season in the league

* Both teams lost in the Champions League in midweek. The last time the two entered a Clasico match each on the back of defeats was going into the second leg of the CL semi-finals (May 3, 2011) last season. The two had lost in La Liga on April 30, 2011, Barcelona 2-1 away against Real Sociedad and Real Madrid 3-2 at home against Real Zaragoza.

* Barcelona have trailed Real Madrid by as many as 10 points this season. If three points would have been awarded for a victory always, the last time such a big deficit was erased was in 1991/1992 when Barcelona trailed Madrid by 13 (recalculated) after 14 matchdays and won the championship at season's end. So, 20 years ago.

* Barcelona are hoping to win their fourth successive La Liga crown, a feat established only once in club history. The legendary 'Dream Team' of the early 1990s (1991-1994) managed that and Pep Guardiola was a part of that team as a player. The record for most successive La Liga championships is five and was established on two occasions by Real Madrid (1961-1965 and 1986-1990).

Source: Infostrada Sports