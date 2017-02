MADRID Aug 19 The opening weekend of the Spanish football season, scheduled to start on Saturday, will be postponed due to strike action by the players' union (AFE) after talks failed to reach an agreement, the football league (LFP) said on Friday.

"Both parties have explained their positions and have agreed to continue with the conversations over the meetings already agreed, on Saturday at (0915 GMT) and on Monday at the same time," the LFP said in a statement.

(Writing by Mark Elkington, editing by Pritha Sarkar, To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please click on for more soccer news