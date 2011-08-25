MADRID Aug 25 The Spanish football league (LFP) and the players' union (AFE) have agreed a deal oVER unpaid wages that will allow the La Liga season to begin this weekend, the league president said on Thursday.

Last weekend's first round of matches in the top two divisions was postponed as the two sides haggled over the value of a fund to cover unpaid player salaries at clubs who are struggling financially or have gone into administration.

