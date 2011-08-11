* Strike to cover first two weekends of top two leagues
* Players' union wants new agreement with league
(Adds quotes, details)
MADRID Aug 11 Spanish first and second division
players will go on strike for the first two weekends of the
2011/2012 league season, the players' union (AFE) said on
Thursday.
"We are unanimous and firm in our decision to call a
strike," AFE president Luis Rubiales told a news conference.
"The league will not start until a new agreement (between the
league and the players) has been signed."
At the heart of the dispute is the union's demand for a
larger emergency fund to help players not being paid by clubs
who are in financial administration.
The La Liga and second division seasons are scheduled to
start on the weekend of Aug. 20-21.
The AFE were supported by over 100 top flight footballers in
a Madrid hotel where the event was held.
Spanish internationals Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol were
among the players and there were union representatives from
France, Germany and Italy among others to lend their support.
Rubiales said the players had been negotiating with the
Spanish football league (LFP) over a series of protective
measures for players that are commonplace in other leagues in
Europe but which Spanish players do not have.
"It is lamentable. As it stands we are at the bottom of the
pile in Europe," Rubiales said.
"We don't want more money we want the clubs to honour the
contracts they sign with their players.
"We don't want palliative measures. We have put forward
proposals which exist in Holland, Germany, France and England
which are preventative.
"In these countries if a club shows it can't pay its players
the club doesn't compete.
"We have asked that players who are owed more than three
months (wages) can break their contracts. It seemed like we had
an agreement but it was left out."
Rubiales said despite the lengthy negotiations, the LFP had
imposed a new settlement at the beginning of August which the
players rejected.
"Enough is enough," he added. "This does not mean we are
refusing to negotiate any more. We will do (so) for the good of
the players and football in general.
"But the league will not start until a new collective
agreement is signed."
(Writing by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)