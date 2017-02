MADRID Aug 11 Spanish first and second division players will go on strike for the first two weekend's of the 2011/2012 league season, the player's union (AFE) said on Thursday.

"We are unanimous and firm in our decision to call a strike," AFE president Luis Rubiales told a news conference. "The league will not start until a new agreement (between the league and the players) has been signed."

The La Liga season is scheduled to start on the weekend of Aug. 20-21.

