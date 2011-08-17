(Adds more quotes)
* Strike unavoidable for first round of matches
* League and players to meet again on Friday
MADRID, Aug 17 Talks between the Spanish
football league (LFP) and the Spanish players' union (AFE) on
Wednesday failed to avert the strike action called for this
weekend.
"We haven't reached any kind of agreement," LFP president
Jose Luis Astiazaran told reporters after the first meeting
between the two sides since the strike was invoked last week.
"The AFE have dug their heels in. There are important
differences but we will have to continue moving forward."
The AFE have called strike action for the first two weekends
of Spain's top two divisions, which are scheduled to kick off on
Saturday, demanding greater protection for players' wages at
clubs who have gone into financial administration.
Astiazaran continued: "We are in agreement on 80 percent of
the questions and it's a shame that for 20 percent we have found
ourselves in this situation.
"We have achieved much recently... however, it is impossible
for the first round of matches not to be affected by the
strike."
Representing the AFE, Luis Gil said: "We will continue
working this afternoon and tomorrow and we will meet again on
Friday.
"The league doesn't want to bridge the gap. The biggest
problem is that the players want guarantees they are going to
get paid because there are more than 200 who are owed money.
"At present the AFE are not considering extending the strike
action beyond the second round of matches. We want the law
applied that clubs who do not pay should be relegated."
