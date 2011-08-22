(Fixes dateline)
MADRID Aug 22 The Spanish football league (LFP)
and the players' union (AFE) are to continue talks after failing
to agree an end to strike action on Monday that has halted the
start of the season.
"The problem isn't resolved," AFE spokesman Luis Gil told
reporters after the fourth meeting between the sides over the
last week.
"I understand people want to see football but you have to
think about the players who are having a bad time. I would like
to be more optimistic, but I can't."
Last weekend's first round of fixtures for the new season
were postponed because of the strike, which has also been called
for the second round of games in the top two divisions.
The union is demanding greater protection for players' wages
that have not been paid at clubs that have gone into financial
administration.
The AFE say around 50 million euros ($72 million) is owed to
200 footballers from the end of last season.
The president of the LFP, Jose Luis Astiazaran, said: "We
have detailed some proposals and the negotiating teams will
continue working."
The union and the league, who represent the 42 professional
clubs in the top two divisions, will meet again on Tuesday.
