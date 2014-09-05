BARCELONA, Sept 5 Luis Suarez is starting to "feel like a footballer" once again after being allowed to train with new club Barcelona following his appeal against a FIFA ban for biting an opponent at the World Cup.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last month upheld FIFA's decision to sideline Uruguay striker Suarez for four months and ban him for nine internationals after he bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup finals in Brazil.

However, the court ruled a separate ban from all football-related activities was disproportionate and Suarez has begun training with his new team mates. He could make his debut in the La Liga 'Clasico' at Real Madrid at the end of October.

"The truth is that you suffer a lot," Suarez said in an interview published in Barcelona's official media. "It gives you a feeling of impotence not being able to do anything from the outside except talk and shout.

"Being able to tell my children that I am going to work gives me a feeling of calm. I am starting to feel like a footballer again," added the 27-year-old.

The incident at the World Cup was the latest in a series of controversies involving Suarez, who had already been banned twice for biting opponents, and once while playing for Liverpool when he was accused of racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra.

He said he was aware that he would be under even more scrutiny on his return to action after joining Barca for a fee of 81.25 million euros ($105.3 million).

Barca fans are eager to see him line up in a formidable attack with four-times World Player of the Year Lionel Messi and newly-appointed Brazil captain Neymar.

"This time, being at the world's best club, there will be many more eyes on me than before," Suarez said.

"So you have to be careful confronted with all these things and you have to take the responsibility and be intelligent in that sense."

Barca are the only La Liga side to have won their opening two matches after a 3-0 win at home to Elche and a 1-0 success at Villarreal. (1 US dollar = 0.7719 euro) (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Peter Rutherford)