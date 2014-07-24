UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
MADRID, July 24 Disgraced Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, who is serving a four-month ban for a biting incident at the World Cup, could make his Barcelona debut against Real Madrid in El Clasico in October.
La Liga announced its fixtures for the season on Thursday and the first meeting of the two Spanish giants will be on the weekend of Oct. 25-26 at Real's Bernabeu stadium.
However, Suarez would only be able to play if the match went ahead on Sunday the 26th, the day after his suspension ends.
The 27-year-old was given a nine-match international ban and suspended for four months from any football-related activities by world soccer's ruling body FIFA after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini in a Group D game in Brazil in June.
Earlier this month, Suarez was transferred from Liverpool to Barca for a fee that media reports put at 81 million euros ($109.07 million).
After an initial appeal against the biting ban was rejected, Barca decided to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
If CAS decides to cut the suspension, Suarez could appear for his new club earlier.
Opening round of La Liga fixtures: (Aug. 24)
Sevilla v Valencia
Levante v Villarreal
Barcelona v Elche
Granada v Deportivo La Coruna
Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid
Eibar v Real Sociedad
Real Madrid v Cordoba
Celta Vigo v Getafe
Almería v Espanyol
Malaga v Athletic Bilbao
($1 = 0.7427 Euros) (Reporting by Tony Goodson, editing by Tony Jimenez)
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.