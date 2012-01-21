Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
Jan 21 La Liga summaries on Saturday. Real Betis 1 Benat 26 Sevilla 1 Alvaro Negredo 41 Red Card: Federico Fazio 69 Halftime: 1-1 - - - Real Sociedad 0 Atletico Madrid 4 Radamel Falcao 3pen,83,90+1, Adrian 47 Halftime: 0-1 - - - Espanyol 3 Raul Baena 26, Joan Verdu 45+1pen, Rui Fonte 80 Granada CF 0 Halftime: 2-0 - - - Racing Santander 1 Cristian Stuani 13 Getafe 2 Gavilan 26, Miku 82 Halftime: 1-1 - - -
Playing on Sunday Osasuna v Valencia (1100) Rayo Vallecano v Real Mallorca (1500) Malaga v Barcelona (1700) Levante v Real Zaragoza (1845) Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (2030)
Playing on Monday Villarreal v Sporting Gijon (2000)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)