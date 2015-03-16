March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, March 16
Getafe 0
Real Sociedad 1 Vicente Guaita 66og
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,012
- - -
Sunday, March 15
Real Madrid 2 Gareth Bale 18,40
Levante 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 64,500
- - -
Sevilla 3 Carlos Bacca 18pen,31, Kevin Gameiro 81
Elche 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 31,351
- - -
Malaga 2 Juanmi 48, Nordin Amrabat 84
Cordoba 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,547
- - -
Almeria 0
Red Card: Mauro Dos Santos 40
Villarreal 0
Red Card: Jaume 55
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,646
- - -
Saturday, March 14
Celta Vigo 1 Joaquin Larrivey 64
Athletic Club 2 Aduriz 17pen, Mikel San Jose 32
Red Card: Mikel San Jose 85
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 18,281
- - -
Rayo Vallecano 3 Alberto Bueno 65,76, Adrian Embarba Blazquez 90+4
Granada CF 1 Jhon Cordoba 8
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,952
- - -
Eibar 0
Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 31pen,55
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 5,439
- - -
Espanyol 0
Atletico Madrid 0
Red Card: Miranda 45+3
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 22,538
- - -
Friday, March 13
Valencia 2 Daniel Parejo 61pen, Alcacer 72
Deportivo Coruna 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,155
- - -