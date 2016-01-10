Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, January 10 Celta Vigo 0 Atletico Madrid 2 Antoine Griezmann 49, Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco 80 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,000 - - - Las Palmas 1 Tana 51 Malaga 1 Roque Santa Cruz 72 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,760 - - - Eibar 2 Takashi Inui 15, Borja Baston 74pen Espanyol 1 Jordan 22 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 4,587 - - - Real Sociedad 2 Jonathas 79,82 Valencia 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,217 - - - Villarreal 2 Cedric Bakambu 26,51 Sporting Gijon 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,705 - - - Saturday, January 9 Levante 2 Deyverson 72, Morales 81 Rayo Vallecano 1 Pablo 83 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,589 - - - Real Madrid 5 Karim Benzema 15,90+1, Gareth Bale 22,49,63 Deportivo Coruna 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 71,627 - - - Sevilla 2 Kevin Gameiro 24,59pen Athletic Club 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 35,388 - - - Getafe 1 Alvaro Vazquez 57 Real Betis 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 6,940 - - - Barcelona 4 Lionel Messi 8,14,58, Neymar 83 Granada CF 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 70,720 - - -
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.