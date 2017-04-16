April 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 16
Granada CF 0
Celta Vigo 3 Jozabed 23, Marcelo Diaz 73, Claudio Beauvue 76
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 13,442
- - -
Real Betis 2 Jonas Martin 2, Dani Ceballos 89
Eibar 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,331
- - -
Valencia 0
Sevilla 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 36,748
- - -
Leganes 0
Espanyol 1 Leo Baptistao 90+2
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,127
- - -
Saturday, April 15
Barcelona 3 Lionel Messi 17,37, Paco Alcacer 44
Real Sociedad 2 Samuel Umtiti 42og, Xavier Prieto 45+1
Halftime: 3-2;Attendance: 81,704
- - -
Atletico Madrid 3 Yannick Carrasco 30,47, Filipe Luis 61
Missed penalty: Yannick Carrasco 89, Thomas Partey 90+1
Osasuna 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 44,113
- - -
Sporting Gijon 2 Duje Cop 14, Mikel Vesga 50
Real Madrid 3 Isco 17,90, Alvaro Morata 59
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,745
- - -
Deportivo Coruna 2 Joselu 47, Pedro Mosquera 67
Malaga 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,300
- - -
Friday, April 14
Athletic Club 5 Mikel San Jose 7, Iker Muniain 9,58, Aritz Aduriz 18,59
Las Palmas 1 Pedro Bigas 12
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 36,293
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 17
Alaves v Villarreal (1845)