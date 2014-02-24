Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, February 24
Espanyol 1 Jhon Cordoba 77
Missed penalty: Sergio Garcia 90+1
Villarreal 2 Moises 36, Jeremy Perbet 50
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,650
- - -
Sunday, February 23
Osasuna 3 Alvaro 6, Emiliano Armenteros 21, Roberto Torres 42
Atletico Madrid 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 15,361
- - -
Valencia 2 Alcacer 64, Ruben Vezo 90+1
Granada CF 1 Piti 47
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,700
- - -
Real Betis 0
Red Card: Damien Perquis 41, Lorenzo Reyes 58
Athletic Club 2 Iker Muniain 34pen, Guillermo 81
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 28,061
- - -
Rayo Vallecano 0
Sevilla 1 Coke 58
Red Card: Vicente Iborra 83
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,950
- - -
Saturday, February 22
Almeria 0
Malaga 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,784
- - -
Real Sociedad 3 Alexandre Song 32og, Antoine Griezmann 54, David Zurutuza 59
Barcelona 1 Lionel Messi 36
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 30,485
- - -
Celta Vigo 1 Rafinha 59
Getafe 1 Angel Lafita 20
Red Card: Lisandro Lopez 52
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,565
- - -
Real Madrid 3 Asier Illarramendi 34, Gareth Bale 72, Isco 81
Elche 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 73,254
- - -
Friday, February 21
Real Valladolid 1 Javi Guerra 52
Levante 1 Victor 25
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,885
- - -