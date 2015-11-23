Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, November 23
Getafe 1 Jozabed 58og
Rayo Vallecano 1 Jozabed 73
Missed penalty: Roberto Trashorras 73
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,103
- - -
Sunday, November 22
Real Betis 0
Atletico Madrid 1 Koke 7
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 41,976
- - -
Granada CF 2 Aymeric Laporte 5og, Isaac Success 59
Athletic Club 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,939
- - -
Villarreal 1 Jaume 85
Eibar 1 Sergi Enrich 27
Red Card: Keko 77
Missed penalty: Dani Garcia 42
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 16,770
- - -
Sporting Gijon 0
Missed penalty: Jony 63
Levante 3 Deyverson 18,44, Zouhair Feddal 27
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 19,870
- - -
Saturday, November 21
Deportivo Coruna 2 Lucas 23, Jonny Castro 90+4og
Celta Vigo 0
Missed penalty: Nolito 26
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,666
- - -
Valencia 1 Alcacer 8
Las Palmas 1 Jonathan Viera 57
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,078
- - -
Espanyol 2 Hernan Perez 6,20
Malaga 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Real Madrid 0
Red Card: Isco 84
Barcelona 4 Luis Suarez 11,74, Neymar 39, Andres Iniesta 53
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 80,500
- - -
Real Sociedad 2 Imanol Agirretxe 73, Xavier Prieto 77
Sevilla 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,865
- - -