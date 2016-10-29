UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Barcelona 1 Rafinha 48 Granada CF 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 82,914 - - - Atletico Madrid 4 Yannick Carrasco 7,86, Kevin Gameiro 24,44 Red Card: Stefan Savic 60 Malaga 2 Sandro Ramirez 31, Ignacio Camacho 64 Red Card: Chory Castro 88 Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 47,471 - - - Alaves 1 Deyverson 7 Real Madrid 4 Cristiano Ronaldo 17pen,33,88, Alvaro Morata 84 Missed penalty: Cristiano Ronaldo 79 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 19,840 - - - Sporting Gijon 1 Moi Gomez 20 Sevilla 1 Luciano Vietto 4 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 22,803 - - - Friday, October 28 Leganes 0 Real Sociedad 2 Willian Jose 29, Xavier Prieto 59 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,922 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Eibar v Villarreal (1100) Athletic Club v Osasuna (1515) Real Betis v Espanyol (1730) Las Palmas v Celta Vigo (1945) Monday, October 31 Deportivo Coruna v Valencia (1945)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.