May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 11
Espanyol 1 Diego Colotto 21
Osasuna 1 Carlos Acuna 44
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 21,950
- - -
Atletico Madrid 1 Toby Alderweireld 74
Malaga 1 Samuel Garcia Sanchez 65
Red Card: Marcos Angeleri 88
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,000
- - -
Elche 0
Barcelona 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,069
- - -
Getafe 1 Sergio Escudero 70
Sevilla 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,000
- - -
Real Betis 4 Carlos Pena 6og, Jorge Molina 54, Ruben Castro 76, Juanfran 90+1
Real Valladolid 3 Javi Guerra 1,59pen, Carlos Pena 51
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 12,958
- - -
Celta Vigo 2 Charles 43,63
Real Madrid 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,703
- - -
Granada CF 0
Red Card: Jeison Murillo 83
Almeria 2 Verza 19pen, Aleix Vidal 83pen
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Athletic Club 1 Iker Muniain 49
Real Sociedad 1 Imanol Agirretxe 75
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,000
- - -
Saturday, May 10
Levante 2 Angel 70, Andreas Ivanschitz 81
Red Card: Pedro Lopez 88
Valencia 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,896
- - -
Villarreal 4 Ikechukwu Uche 22, Bruno 42, Jonathan 55, Jaume 64
Rayo Vallecano 0
Red Card: Arbilla 63
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 13,492
- - -